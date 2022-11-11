Shirley Aldrich (1936-2022)

Shirley Ann Aldrich, age 86, of Edon, Ohio, died at 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Edon High School and was a devoted homemaker.

She was a member of the Edon Church of Christ and volunteered at the Edon Senior Center.

She also enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and playing cards.

Shirley Ann Aldrich was born February 23, 1936, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Leona (Osborn) Light.

She married Owen “Zeke” Aldrich on October 22, 1954, in Edon, and he preceded her in death on August 4, 2000.

Survivors include one son, Philip (Teri) Aldrich, of Edon; two daughters, Pam (Jim) Eisel, of West Unity, Ohio, and Rhonda (Butch) Buell, of Edon; nine grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Light, of Edon; her longtime companion, DeWayne Wortkoetter, of Edon; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will take place on Monday, November 14, 2022, for 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Edon Christ of Christ, with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice or to Edon Church of Christ.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.