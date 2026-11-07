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EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Welcomes New Administrator; Reviews 2027 Budget

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The 2027 budget review was the focus of the Edgerton Village Council meeting, held on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

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