Williams County Commissioners Hear Of Hiring Of Two Detectives Within Sheriff’s Department

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

By: Rebecca Miller

Williams County Commissioners began their Thursday with an Executive Session to discuss Employment, with no action taken. At 9:30 the Regular session was held with Commissioners approving:

•Resolution 249 Transfer on behalf of the Coroners Office, Communications, Treasurer, Board of Elections, Common Pleas, WC Corona Virus Relief Fund, Hillside, Engineer, Board of Developmental Disabilities, Department of Aging and Victims Assistance.

•Resolution 250 Approving a quote and contribution which Todd Roth submitted to the Commissioners an agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project entitled Bridge and Culvert Program for County Roads 10.50, S, 16 and 6, in the amount of $175,000. Term of said agreement is July 2020 – August 24, 2021.

•Resolution 251 Approving Memorandum of Understanding submitted by Common Pleas Court for the rental of GPS units for adult probation through Attni at a cost of $3.20 per day, for August 24, 2020- August 23, 2021.

•Resolution 252 Maggie Fisher from Department of Aging submitted a Families First Corona Virus response Act funding award from the area Office on Aging to provide $20,095 with an additional $2,041.60 from NSIP funds to be used for home delivered meals to the Williams County Department of Aging for April 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020.

Commissioner Brian Davis informed the other Commissioners that he had been working on getting better internet access to Hillside Nursing Home as due to COVID they have not had sufficient access for the residents.

He is working with IT and BMU to run cable from Cty Rd. 13 and I to Hillside. They hope to have a bid packet ready for next week and it would be covered by the Cares Act money.

At 10:00 they went into Executive Session for the discussion of compensation for an employee. They came out with no action taken and returned to a regular session with Sheriff Tom Kochert in attendance to address the commissioners.

He came with a request for approval to purchase two Sheriff’s vehicles which will be equipped to transport arrestees and prisoners. They are able to purchase these with the Cares Act money, saving the county around $93,000, for the purchase of two 2020 Ford SUV Police Interceptors, equipped with a special barrier instead of a cage, which makes everything from the barrier to the rear a non permeable surface that will make them easier to keep clean.

When they arrive they will be already equipped for the road by Ford in Van Wert, with striping and installation of the in car camera being all that that is needed to be done. They will come with the “police package” and they will arrive within two to four weeks after they are ordered.

Commissioner Terry Rummel stated his appreciation that Cares Act money can be used to purchase these two vehicles. “It is wonderful that Richland County was able to figure out how to do that and Ford was genius enough to create a car that fits that mold. Another fact that Ford Motor Co. is top notch in my book,” Rummel said.

The Commissioners thanked Kochert for getting in on this and making it happen for Williams County. In addition to the desire to purchase the vehicles, Sheriff Kochert informed the commissioners that he interviewed two of the Deputies already on staff in the Sheriff’s Department for the position of Detective and has chosen to hire them both for that position.

He explained that it will not leave the department short handed for road requirements. There will be no pay increase as it is a lateral transfer and when they are doing detective duties, that will be their assignment at the time.

They will focus on major crimes and felonies that will free up the rest of the road deputies to stay on their jobs. He plans to have them work together on really big cases, and separately as they can, to present cases as quickly and efficiently as possible. The names of those two detectives will be released within the next few weeks with information.

Commissioner Davis pointed out the need to do payroll change notices, so it shows that they have moved from Sergeant to Detective. “It is noteworthy that we have two new detectives as we have not had detectives in this county since 2009, Davis said, adding, “It is long overdue and I am glad that you had the foresight to move forward.”

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com