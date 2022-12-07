WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold Second Hearing With MVPO For Montpelier Critical Infrastructure

CDBG SECOND HEARING … Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis, along with Bart Westfall who will become step into the position of commissioner in January, listened as MVPO Dennis Miller gave the information via Zoom for a second hearing. The hearing was for some critical infrastructure work that needs to be done in Montpelier. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Williams County Commissioners met for regular session and a second hearing on Monday morning, December 5, 2022.

The commissioners and Clerk Anne Retcher planned to be at the commissioners conference on Thursday, the 8th.