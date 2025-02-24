DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Votes To Add U.S. Space Force Flag To Village Entrance

(PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS /THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

COMPLETING THE SET … Delta American Legion Post A.E.E.E.W. No. 373 Post Commander Bill Pacak speaks to the Delta Village Council during its meeting Tuesday evening about installing a flagpole for the United States Space Force alongside the flags for the other military branches.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Delta Village Council continued conversations on the potential addition of a flagpole and flag for the United States Space Force to be added at the western entrance to the village.

Behind the sign for the village, there is currently a US flag as well as flags for all of the military branches with the exception of the USSF, which was established in December 2019.

During the opportunity for the public to address the council, Delta American Legion Post A.E.E.E.W. No. 373 Post Commander Bill Pacak shared his organization’s current and past support for the flag installation well as proposed improvements to the cemetery entrance and Delta Soldiers Memorial Monument by the Legion in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #2597 in the village.

Village Administrator Christopher Frazer reported Yankee Doodle Flags & More – which supplied the existing poles – submitted an estimate which covered the hardware, flagpole, flag, shipping, installation, and base lights.

Council member Chad Johnson moved for the expense to be added to the final budget for the year in order to ensure the addition would be made, and the council voted unanimously in favor.

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The council chose to maintain all existing subcommittee appointments of council members, as follows:

-Development of Government Relations: Chair Daphne Demaline, Chad Johnson, Rachel Adams

-Finance Committee: Chair Lynn Frank, Tony Dawson, Rachel Adams

-Properties Committee: Chair Tony Dawson, Robert Shirer, Daphne Demaline

-Rules and Ordinances Committee: Chair Rachel Adams, Chad Johnson, Lynn Frank

-Safety Committee: Chair Chad Johnson, Robert Shirer, Daphne Demaline

-Village Services Committee: Chair Robert Shirer, Lynn Frank, Tony Dawson

The council voted to reinstate Zoning Board of Appeals members Patt Ogg and Alison Babcock, whose terms expired on Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, respectively, setting their new term expirations for Jan. 1, 2028, and Jan. 1, 2029.

The term of John Krauss is also expired as of Jan. 1, 2025, but Frazer has been unable to determine whether or not he would like to be reappointed, as he only lives in Delta for part of the year.

Johnson reported Mayor Allen Naiber, who was not present at the time, has an appointment to make for the vacant seat on the park board.

BIKE LANE INTEREST

Kevin Cordle of Black Swamp Spoke & Pedal and board member of the Northwestern Ohio Rails-to-Trails Association requested and received verbal support from the council for establishing a bike lane from the trail into town.

Cordle was clear that the informal support was intended to bolster his request when he approached the Ohio Department of Transportation, and that it did not come with any strings or requirements for action or expenditures by the council. His expectation is that the best and safest route would bring the bike lane in along State Route 109.

PUBLIC TRAINING THROUGH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police Chief Samuel Chappel informed the council of a pair of upcoming training opportunities for the public through the department, starting with a self-defense class for girls and women 16 years of age and older.

The self-defense course, which will be held Monday, March 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is limited to 30 participants, does not include any physical training, but instead will focus on mental toughness, de-escalation skills, increased awareness, avoiding panic, and boosting confidence. To register for the course, visit www.//forms.gle/GbKKiyNfE8N26LXj8.

Chappell said the department will also be offering a three-day crime prevention specialist course in the future covering topics like neighborhood watches.

OTHER BUSINESS

Frazer reported the village will exchange Archbold Refuse Services trash tags from March 1 until April 5. The council agreed with a recommendation to have a village employee alter their normal schedule to offer exchanges on a Saturday during that time period in order for residents who are unable to make their exchange during normal business hours without incurring any overtime for the employee.

The council voted to approve on first reading a memorandum of understanding authorizing the participation of officers with the Delta Police Department in the Fulton County Special Response Team.

No officers will yet join the SRT, but Chappell reported the memorandum will set the framework for that participation to occur once an officer is able and approved to do so.

He also said that possible participation could be used to entice applicants for open officer positions with the village in the future.

The council approved an ordinance on final reading appropriating $14,000 from the pool fund to cover half the cost of crushing leftover concrete from the pool demolition.

The council approved on first reading a consulting agreement with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to assist with the village’s Community Development Block Grant for the cleanup of the Bunting Bearing property.

The council approved on an emergency basis an ordinance approving an agricultural exemption and authorizing the village clerk to sign a renewal of farmland in the agricultural district.

The council approved on an emergency basis an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Jones & Henry for engineering services.

The public portion of the meeting ended with an executive session for the purpose of discussing economic development. No action was taken as a result of the session.

The next regular meeting of the Delta Village Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 401 Main Street in Delta.