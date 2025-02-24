METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Issues Related To Bridge Repair Considered By Council

(PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CONCRETE CONCERNS … The current status of sidewalks in the village of Metamora as well as a long-term plan for their repair was the subject of discussion at the Metamora Village Council meeting Tuesday evening.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Metamora Village Council discussed several issues or potential issues ancillary to an upcoming bridge repair during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The repair will be taking place between June and October and will close the bridge, located on E. Main Street between Fulton Street/Park Street and Maple Street.

The most pressing issue was related to a heavy truck detour route proposed by Vernon Nagel Inc., which would send the traffic down Swanton Street between State Route 120 and where Swanton Street becomes State Route 64 at Maple Street – which is not a state route, does not accommodate heavy traffic, and includes another small bridge that would be seriously damaged by heavy vehicles, for which it is not rated.

Instead, council members said the heavy vehicles will need to detour all the way back down State Route 120 to State Route 109 in order to move south from the west side of the closure.

It was considered that the business did not realize that the portion of Swanton Street in question was not in fact part of State Route 64, and further that – since the detour plan requires approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation – may have already been nixed.

The council was also given an update on a visit from Sauls Seismic, which performed a preconstruction inspection of the building, particularly its lower levels, as well as other buildings in the area of the bridge to record their current state in case underground drilling done as part of the project causes any damage to them.

SIDEWALK FIVE-YEAR PLAN

Council members balked at the $6,000 price tag for Mannik & Smith to complete a study of the village’s 4.4 miles of sidewalks and put together a five-year plan for replacement and repairs.

In addition to considering the proposal and pursuing grant opportunities, council members discussed inspecting the sidewalks and putting together the plan themselves.

Mayor Cathy Mossing said that no matter what option was pursued, “I don’t want to wait two years to start doing sidewalks.”

OTHER BUSINESS

The council agreed to accept a bench being donated by the Fulton County Veterans Services office. It was reported that Metamora was recently named a Tree City U.S.A. by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The council voted to obtain a quote for a water heater for shelter B at the park, as hot running water is a requirement in order to obtain a food permit from the health department.

They also requested someone check with the health department to see what materials are allowed for kitchen baseboards due to ongoing maintenance concerns with the ones currently in use.

The council briefly discussed the current status of the deteriorating building at 124 E. Main Street, with council member Cindi Pawlaczyk stating the building has been an issue for 15 years but also that “eminent domain is not in the best interest of the council or the village.”

The council has continued to seek new options or old options that can be revisited to address the structure.

Mayor Mossing distributed a list of 2025 village projects, stating that while some may not be completed this year or even next year, “we have to make sure we’re making progress on these month to month, quarter to quarter, and in some cases year to year.”

The council voted to authorize the mayor to nominate whoever she feels appropriate for the community leadership award at the upcoming Fulton County Economic Development Agency awards banquet in April.

The council discussed the installation of a new surface drain on Garnsey Avenue to address a low spot. The council voted to spend $937 for new panels to replace damaged ones at the playground.

The next regular meeting of the Metamora Village Council will be held at 8 p.m. at 114 N. Main Street on Wednesday, March 3.