DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Sign For West Main Street Discussed

The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, April 3rd. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the previous meeting held on March 20th were approved next before moving on to hear a report from the village administrator.

In addition to the written report, it was requested to place the matter of the West Main Street signage on the agenda for discussion.

A sign had been designed with the logo that was approved back in 2018. If council chooses to not use the sign, there will be a $1,500.00 cost.

Councilman Chad Johnson however put forth his opinion that he does not like the sign, and that many residents also do not like the sign.

The question was asked about who would design the sign, whether it would be students at the school or a professional company.

Mr. Johnson stated that the word “Village” is featured more prominently then Delta and that he believes Delta should be featured more than the word village.

Councilwoman Lynn Frank stated that she thought the same thing about the design when she saw it.

Councilman Arthur Thomas stated that the sign could be put up since it is already paid for and see what people think.

Administrator Brad Peebles also pointed out that it is the same design that is on the trucks currently, and that the sign would match the trucks.

The total price of everything installed was $2,800 including the $1,500 for the sign.

Johnson then stated that he is ok with “flushing the $1,500” and that there has already been money spent on other things that shouldn’t have been such as renderings for pool drawings.

Peebles then stated that he needs to know if they will be installing it or not. It was stated that the sign could be placed somewhere else in town in order to make sure the money is not wasted.

Peebles then stated that if council wishes to go forward with a professional sign company, the cost may be high.

It was stated then that quotes should be received first before the current sign is installed. Council then asked Peebles to find out some quotes.

The finance director then asked council to approve the invoices which passed. Committee reports were then heard.

A recommendation was on the table from the Village Services Committee. Details were provided to council in their packet.

Council next moved to approve Resolution 23-07 authorizing the village administrator to negotiate and execute property lease with Brightnet North allowing the continued use of village property for a communication tower.

Council then moved to enter into executive session at 5:46 p.m. Following executive session council returned to adjourn the meeting for the evening.