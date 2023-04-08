Cove: Interiors + Salon Receives March BDF Spotlight Award

“SPOTLIGHT AWARD WINNERS … Lacey and Ben Adams, Cove: Interiors + Salon, Teresa Maynard, building owner, and Ann Spangler of Bryan Development Foundation. Not pictured is Kevin Maynard, building owner.

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) created its monthly “Spotlight Award.”

The March Spotlight Award recipient is Cove: Interiors + Salon, which opened February 8, 2023 at 122 South Lynn Street.

Kevin and Teresa Maynard—owners of Kora Brew House and Wine Bar—purchased the neighboring building at 122 South Lynn Street in 2019. In 2022, part of the building was renovated into expanded Kora Brew House and Wine Bar kitchen facilities.

The Maynards completed updates of the structure’s remaining first and second floor areas, including new electrical, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems. New ADA-compliant restrooms were installed on each floor.

A new roof and energy-efficient lighting were also installed as part of the building renovations.

Aesthetics and preservation were key components of the project.

The building façade was updated while maintaining its historic appeal. Crumbling plaster was removed to reveal original brick walls.

Original oak flooring was exposed, sanded, and finished to a high gloss. The original first floor metal ceiling was rehabilitated and preserved rather than being replaced.

The Maynards worked with Cove: Interiors + Salon owners Ben and Lacey Adams to create an appealing modern business space that retains its historic charm.

Cove Interiors & Salon features curated home interior design items and a full-service salon on the first floor.

The building’s second floor has been renovated into rentable, shared workspace and also Ben & Lace Interior Design offices.

The Maynards were recipients of a Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Forgivable Loan.

This program provides financial assistance for capital improvements to buildings in Bryan’s historic central business district. For further information on this program, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation.

“We appreciate the great local support from the BDF and Bryan Area Foundation in helping us renovate and reactivate both floors of one Bryan’s key historic downtown business buildings,” said Teresa Maynard.

“We are also pleased to receive the BDF Spotlight Award in recognition of this effort.”

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new events, construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets.

Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.