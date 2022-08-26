Delta / Wauseon @ Montpelier Girls Golf

Wauseon 192 Delta 225 Montpelier (no team score)

BRYAN – Ashley Fisher and Calaway Gerken each fired 42s as Wauseon got wins over Delta and Montpelier at Suburban Golf Course.

Kalleigh Mignin shot a 45 to lead Delta and Montpelier’s Kinsey Word was match medalist with a 40.

At Suburban

Wauseon (192) – Calaway Gerken 42, Ashley Fisher 42, Jaylee Perez 48, Jayde Ramos 60; Delta (225) – Kalleigh Mignin 45, Layla Stickley 46, Leigh Morris 62, Lily Mossing 72; Montpelier (no team score) – Kinsey Ward 40; Taylor Bard 55, Kharleigh Kitchen 78

