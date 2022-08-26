Wauseon 192 Delta 225 Montpelier (no team score)
BRYAN – Ashley Fisher and Calaway Gerken each fired 42s as Wauseon got wins over Delta and Montpelier at Suburban Golf Course.
Kalleigh Mignin shot a 45 to lead Delta and Montpelier’s Kinsey Word was match medalist with a 40.
At Suburban
Wauseon (192) – Calaway Gerken 42, Ashley Fisher 42, Jaylee Perez 48, Jayde Ramos 60; Delta (225) – Kalleigh Mignin 45, Layla Stickley 46, Leigh Morris 62, Lily Mossing 72; Montpelier (no team score) – Kinsey Ward 40; Taylor Bard 55, Kharleigh Kitchen 78
View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Be the first to comment on "Delta / Wauseon @ Montpelier Girls Golf"