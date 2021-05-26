Delta Woman Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas For Tampering With Evidence

A Delta woman was sentenced on May 25, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Heidi Bates, 27, previously pleaded guilty to Tampering With Evidence. While on community control, Defendant used fake urine during a drug screen.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Bates to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 9:00 pm. to 6:00 am curfew, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, successfully complete Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare, be placed at GPS monitoring, and serve 22 days In CCNO, with credit for time already served. –

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Bates spending 24 months in prison.