Hilltop Cadet Chase Whitman Signs With Defiance College For Baseball

JOINING THE YELLOW JACKETS … Recently Hilltop senior baseball player Chase Whitman signed a National Letter of Intent to further his education and continue his baseball career at Defiance College. Shown with Whitman as he signed the papers are: (Front) Cherie Whitman, Chase Whitman, Corey Whitman. (Back) Hilltop Baseball Head Coach Tony Gerig, Sunto Pantyasiri, Addison Whitman, Anthony Jiannuzzi, Sarah Whitman, Gracie Whitman.