Delta Woman Seriously Injured In Fulton County Crash Involving U.S. Postal Service Mail Truck

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on June 5, 2026, at approximately 10:36 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road K near County Road 6-1 in Fulton Township, Fulton County.

Mhairi Scott, age 33, of Delta, Ohio, was in the process of delivering mail and operating a 1987 Chevrolet United States Postal Service delivery truck westbound on County Road K, east of the intersection of County Road 6-1. William A. Moore, age 57, of Delta, Ohio, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, also westbound on County Road K. Mr. Moore was in the process of passing Ms. Scott when the two vehicles collided.

Ms. Scott’s vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting Ms. Scott from the delivery truck. Ms. Scott was flown by Mercy Health Life Flight to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries. Mr. Moore suffered possible minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department, Fulton County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Bubba’s Towing, and Wright’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Now that we have entered the 100 deadliest days of summer, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to be extra vigilant while driving and to practice defensive driving while behind the wheel. Safety belt usage, putting down the cellphone, and designated drivers are some easy steps to keep you and others safe on Ohio roadways.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.