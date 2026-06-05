Patrick J. Stein (1949 – 2026)

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Patrick J. Stein, age 76, of Long Beach Lake, Fremont, Ind., passed away Tuesday evening, June 2, 2026, at his home.

Patrick owned Command Technologies, which designs and builds HAM radio amplifiers. His amplifiers are distributed worldwide, including one at The Vatican. He was a past president of the Williams County HAM Radio Club. He also enjoyed gardening and loved animals.

Patrick was born on June 27, 1949, in Bay City, Mich., the son of Lester F. and Dorothy Jean (Putman) Stein. He was a self-taught engineer.

Patrick married Ruth Ann Harris in Bryan, Ohio, on Nov. 9, 1974, and she survives.

Patrick is also survived by his sons, Corey (Stephanie) Stein, of Montpelier, Jamie Stein and Jeff Stein, both of Bryan; grandchildren, Kelsea (Joe) Berry, of Bryan, Kenzie (Cody) Herman, of Edon, Breanna (Jarret) Beck, of Pataskala, Ohio, Logan Stein, of Edgerton and Brandon Stein, of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Reba and Evelynn Herman and Riley Stein; brothers, Fred (Sue) Stein, of Munger, Mich.

and Rick (Peg) Stein, of Gladwin, Mich.; sisters, Sandy (Archie) Flannigan, of Fair Grove, Mich. and Gloria Humpert, of Quanicassee, Mich. and sisters-in-law, Sharon Yant, of Bay City, Mich. and Geraldine Stein, of Gladwin, Mich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Marie Stein; son, Casey W. Stein and brothers, Lester and Raymond Stein.

A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Those wishing to give a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Williams County Humane Society.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.