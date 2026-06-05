Shirley Ann Mitchem (1940 – 2026)

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Shirley Ann Mitchem, 86, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2026.

She was born Shirley Ann Sheets on Feb. 23, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Raymond R. and Carrie D. Sheets. On Feb. 6, 1961, she married Clarence R. “Mitch” Mitchem, the love of her life. Together they built a life centered around family, home, and devotion to one another.

Shirley enjoyed gardening and spending time on her front porch. She had a strong spirit, a loving heart, and a steady presence that will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl L. Chester, Cynthia R. Phillips, and Michelle R. Shelt and her husband, Edward; her grandchildren, Jeremy M. Phillips, Jacob M. Chester and his wife, Laura, Alisa M. Demaline and her husband, Garrett, and Ruth A. Shelt; her sisters, Nancy Brothers, Susan Mills, and Linda Baker and her husband, Gib; her brothers, Larry Sheets and his wife, Mary, Rick Sheets, and Kenny Sheets; along with many other dear family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mitch; her parents, Raymond R. and Carrie D. Sheets; her sister, Margie Rabara; and her brothers, David Sheets and Jack Sheets.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 from noon to 2 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon, with her funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Don Krieger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to the Cherry Street Mission in Shirley’s memory.

To leave a comforting message for Shirley’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mitchem Family.