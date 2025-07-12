Delta’s Abby Savage Crowned 2025 Fulton County Beef Queen

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COUNTY ROYALTY … The Fulton County Cattlefeeders are proud to announce Abby Savage as the 2025 Fulton County Beef Queen. Abby, the daughter of Dennis and Beth Savage, will begin her senior year at Delta High School this fall. Abby’s connection to the local beef industry runs deep—her Aunt Jenny Savage previously held the same title, making this achievement a proud family tradition. Abby is both excited and honored to represent Fulton County’s beef producers throughout the coming year. The Beef Queen serves as an ambassador, promoting the beef industry at local events, fairs, and educational programs. Abby’s dedication, enthusiasm, and community spirit make her a deserving recipient of this honor. The Fulton County Cattlefeeders extend their congratulations and look forward to Abby’s leadership in sharing the importance of agriculture and the beef industry with the community.