Demolition Underway On Former Edon School Building

DEMOLITION … The Old Edon School (pictured) has had all the items removed with the next current step being to have all the asbestos removed. That process will take three weeks and then the school will be demolished. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

In a meeting of the Williams County Commissioners on November 7, 2022, the commissioners passed Resolution 281, to have the old Edon School torn down.

The resolution said that the old building was an environmental hazard and had become dilapidated.