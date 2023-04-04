Phlipots Whimsical Emporium Opens Their Doors In Bryan

RIBBON CUTTING … Pictured at the ribbon cutting for Philpots Whimsical Emporium are: Mayor Carrie Schlade, owner Dean Phlipot, store manager Laura Shock, and Chamber Director Dan Yahraus. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The City of Bryan saw the opening of another business with the ribbon cutting of Phlipots Whimsical Emporium.

Present were Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, owner Dean Phlipot, store manager Laura Shock, and Chamber Director Dan Yahraus.