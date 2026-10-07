Dennis E. Dietrich (1958 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Deacon Of Bryan First Brethren Church)

Dennis E. Dietrich, age 68, of Ney, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, in Colby, Kansas.

Denny worked as a service representative for IBM for over 40 years prior to his retirement. He was an active member and deacon of Bryan First Brethren Church.

He enjoyed serving on a yearly mission trip to Riverside Christian School in Lost Creek, Kentucky. Denny was also an active volunteer at Auglaize Village helping with various projects.

He was a lifetime farmer and gardener, could fix or build just about anything and was always there for anyone in need. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Dennis E. Dietrich was born April 21, 1958, in Hicksville, the son of Forest E. and Madalyn J. (Jerger) Dietrich. He was a 1976 graduate of Fairview High School, specializing in electronics at Four County Career Center.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Madalyn Dietrich of Ney; son, Joseph (Chynna) Dietrich of Evansport; daughters: Emily (Jim) Miklos of Bryan; Christine (Nathaniel) Lewis of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania; Sarah (Luke) Breen of Camden, Michigan; and Natalie Dietrich of Ney; 10 grandchildren; companion, Beth Ann Smith of Ney; sisters, Deborah (Chris) Conley and Diane Meyer, and brother, Daniel (Teresa) Dietrich, all of Ney. He was preceded in death by his father, Forest Dietrich.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bryan First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, OH 43506. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the church, followed by a luncheon. Private interment will take place at Ney Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with Dennis’s services.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family requests memorials in honor of Dennis be made to Auglaize Village, PO Box 801, Defiance, OH 43512, or Riverside Christian School, PO Box 1, Lost Creek, KY 41348.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.