Pettisville FFA Alumni Hosts Annual Great Pumpkin Fest

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DODGEBALL … The Junior High Dodgeball Team winners were (from left to right) Alec Genter, Lucas Maldonado, Carter Rychener, Grace Ripke, Landri Rufenacht, and Ames Genter. They grouped up for a picture after their win in their respective bracket.

Pettisville, Ohio – On October 2nd, Pettisville FFA Alumni held its annual Pumpkin Fest at Pettisville Schools, where the community gathered for several different events throughout the evening. The fest has a bake sale, kids games, bouncy houses, face paint, dodgeball and basketball tournaments, silent and live auctions, dinner, and pumpkin ice cream. Area businesses and individuals donated over 100 items to the silent and live auctions, and over 100 baked goods were donated by FFA alumni members and friends. Two hundred children enjoyed the kids area with bouncy houses, games and face painting. All proceeds from the Pumpkin Fest went to the Pettisville FFA Alumni, which supports the Pettisville FFA with costs such as FFA jackets, conventions, and other leadership experiences. Over 35 FFA Alumni members assisted with the event and over 45 FFA members volunteered at the event. FFA member Kendalee Martin said about her experience volunteering at the Pumpkin Fest, “I had a lot of fun giving back to my community and strengthening my skills working with people.”

BAKE SALE … (In the back, from left to right) Locke Boulton, Emery Boulton, Addi Wells, Analisa Short, (in the front, from left to right) Kirstyn Rychener and Ryleigh Brown helped package, price and sell over 100 different bake sale items.

By: Ali Genter, Pettisville FFA Reporter

PUTT-PUTT … Lucy Mendoza (on the left) helps a young participant with putt-putt at the kids game area.

— Press Release

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