Arlen H. Miller (1935 – 2026)

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(Served In US Army)

Arlen Harold Miller, age 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Ebeid Residence in Sylvania.

Arlen was the son of Harold and Marion Miller. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School and The University of Toledo, and he served in the United States Army for two years, from 1958 to 1960.

When he returned home to Toledo, he and Kathleen Koester were married in April 1960 while she was in Toledo on spring break from her teaching position in California. They decided to reside in California, and Arlen accepted a position in purchasing at North American Aviation.

When their daughter, Alison Tracy, was born, they decided to return to Toledo. Arlen and his cousin-in-law started Dry Foam Carpet & Furniture Cleaning and later Scotch Way Cleaners. Their son, (Arlen) Eric, was born in October 1965.

When their business partnership ended, Arlen returned to school and he became certified to teach. His teaching career began at DeVilbiss High School. When DeVilbiss High School closed in 1991, he transferred to Start High School, where he continued to teach until he retired in 1998.

Kathy had already retired, and they decided to sell their home and become full-time residents at their Round Lake, Michigan, cottage for the next thirty years. Arlen served as chairman of the Rollin Township Appeals Board for many years.

He also was the president of the Lakes Preservation League of Devils and Round Lakes for many years. As a proud graduate of Whitmer, he was involved with the arrangements for each reunion of the Class of 1953.

Arlen is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Alison Cayson (John); son, Arlen Eric (Susan); grandson, Joshua (Kaylynn), and great-grandchildren, Camden, Emerson and Quinn; and granddaughter, Emily (Kaleb), and great-grandchildren, Landry and Witt.

Arlen requested there be no showing or funeral service. There will be a family gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631.