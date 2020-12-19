Detainees At Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center Makes Scarves & Blankets For Local Shelters

The detainees for the past month at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center have been working on making blankets and scarves to donation the local shelters. The detainees helped pick color patterns from the various fleece provide and gave their input on where the donations should be going.

On Friday, December 18, 2020 Ashley Rice and Treya Brown, teacher for the facility delivered the various blankets and scarves to the following local shelters for the Four-County’s that the facility represents.

The shelters are The Path Center in Defiance County, The Homeless Sanctuary located in Bryan for Williams County, “The Christmas Project” at St. Martin Lutheran in Archbold for Fulton County and The Center for Child and Family Advocacy in Napoleon for Henry County.

The teachers (Rice and Brown) included lessons on how to give back and kindness to others while the detainees were making these items to donate. One detainee stated “hopefully people enjoy them” and “I hope they keep people warm”.

“The main lesson with this project is that “it is important to give to others because there are others less fortunate the you” said teacher A. Rice.