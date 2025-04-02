Edgerton Police Department Recognized For Excellence In Policy Management & Training

PRESS RELEASE – The Edgerton Police Department has announced that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2024 by Lexipol, the leading provider of solutions that empower performance excellence in public safety. This is the 2nd consecutive year Edgerton Police Department has been recognized.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks the Edgerton Police Department’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.

The Edgerton Police Department achieved Gold, the highest level of recognition offered, for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and officer training on policies.

“Strong policies and consistent training are vital to the success of the Edgerton Police Department’s operations and our commitment to serving the community. Being recognized by Lexipol Connect highlights our focus on continuous improvement, professionalism, and safety,” says Chief Ken Jacob.

Edgerton Police Department’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on state and federal law and nationally recognized best practices.

“Agencies that utilize Lexipol policies demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to public safety,” says Chief Jacob. “EGPD exhibits a commitment to strong policy management, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk, and strengthening trust within the community.”