Dinner & Raffle Fundraiser For Cancer Held At Gillette Building In Montpelier

RAISING MONEY FOR CANCER … Pictured, left to right, are Ashley Garza, Steve Garza and Jamie Garza. Each year, a fundraiser is held to provide funds for cancer. The money raised is divided three ways, between The American Cancer Society, Cancer Assistance of Williams County and to one individual. Steve Garza, diagnosed with sarcoma, is the individual recipient this year. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

A reverse raffle fundraiser and dinner was held on Saturday, April 29 at the Gillette Building at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier.

The ninth annual raffle and dinner was used to raise money for cancer. According to Michelle Beck, one of the directors of this year's event, the previous eight fundraisers have raised over $150,000. Beck and her husband Sam directed this year's event.