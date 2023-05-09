Williams County Public Library Honors Retiree Jane Huffman With Dedication Of “The Huffman Photographic Archives”

DEDICATION … Director of Williams County Public Library Dylan Wagner, Local History and Geneology Center Manager Jared Schnee, previous Local History Manager Jane Huffman, Programming Manager Denver Henderson, and retiring Director Jeff Yahraus. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

Williams County Public Library officials came together on May 3, 2023 to announce the dedication of “The Huffman Photographic Archives” in honor of their recently retired Local History Manager Jane Huffman.

During her tenure at the library, Jane has worked hard to expand and organize the photographic archives, going from a few shelves to two whole floors during her 35 years.