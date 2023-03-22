District 1 FFA Chapters Busy With Many Events

District FFAs have been busy learning and reviewing skills for the winter CDE (Career Development Event) contests. The team results from the four county area are shared here.

The Greenhand CDE is a Quiz consisting of questions dealing with Ohio FFA History, National FFA History, current state officers and items dealing with Agricultural Education.

Placing second in the district was Pettisville, and third was Otsego. First place District individual was Ava Genter, Pettisville.

The Farm and AgriBusiness Management CDE is to test the knowledge and skills of the economic principles in farm business management.

Students answer questions dealing with machinery management, farm business management, futures, commodities and taxes.

Placing first in the district was Delta and second was Pettisville. Delta placed first in the state with Pettisville placing 12th. First place District individual was Anthony Pelton – Delta, second place was Brennan Bronson – Delta, third place was Caleb Priddy – Pettisville and fourth place was Luke Snyder – Delta. The state individual winner was Anthony Pelton – Delta

The Outdoor Power CDE is a practical method of testing students’ skills to properly disassemble, repair and perform preventative maintenance skills on a small gas engine.

Some skills include: measuring ring end gap, crank end play and engine RPM, or being able to properly grind vales, sharpen and balance blades and clean air filters.

Contestants need to properly use an ignition tester, set the armature gap, adjust idle needles and check oil levels. They also need to ID engine parts and complete a work order.

Placing first in the district was Four County, third – Delta, fourth – Archbold and fifth – Pettisville. First place District individual was Jared Christenson, Four County, second – Ben Boger, Pettisville, fourth – Anthony Pelton, Delta and fifth – Evan Walters, Four County.

In the Floriculture CDE area results are: first – Four County, fifth – North Central, sixth – West Unity, and seventh – Edgerton. First place individual went to Brooklyn Leahy, Four County, second place, Macy Nutter, Four County and fifth place Madison Braun, Four County.

The contest deals with identifying plants, creating and judging flower arrangements and propagation skills.

The Veterinary Science CDE deals with technical knowledge and practical skills in the field of veterinary science.

First place went to Four County, fourth – West unity, fifth – Pettisville and sixth – Delta. First place individual was Karsyn Giller, Four County, second place – Maryn Findling, Four County, fourth place – Sophie Sterken, Pettisville and eighth place – Morgan Blosser, Pettisville.

In the Meats CDE area results are: first – Archbold, third – Tinora, fifth – Liberty Center, and seventh – Fairview.

Second place individual was Aaron Miller, Archbold, third – Titus Rufenacht, Archbold, fourth Hailey Schultz, Tinora and fifth – Bradley Voll, Archbold.

The contest is to develop the ability to evaluate meat animal products, learn appropriate meat terminology and become more involved in the industry of meat animal marketing.

The Agricultural Mechanics CDE is a practical method of testing student skills to properly conduct mechanical skills.

The students demonstrated wire welding, cutting, used power and hand tools, and used a micrometer and depth gauge.

They identified lubricants and coolants, personal safety equipment, diesel fuel system parts, hydraulic system parts and hand tools.

First place went to Four County, fourth – Pettisville, sixth – Archbold and eighth – Delta. First place individual went to Kaden Goebel, Four County and second place Ben Boger, Pettisville.

The Ag Power and Diagnostic CDE teaches students to recognize malfunctions of gasoline or diesel engines and to eliminate problems.

The Contest is scored on the number of malfunctions corrected, safety and tool use, and the quality of workmanship. They also take a written test dealing with tractors, welding and tools.

First place went to Four County, third – Delta, fifth – Ayersville, sixth – Edon. First place team members were: Zachary Puhler and Payton Shepard of Four County.

The General Livestock CDE is designed to teach students about quality production animals. They evaluated 6 classes of sheep, swine, goats and beef cattle and a keep/cull selection class.

Area placings were: first – Edgerton, second – Fairview, sixth – Ayersville, seventh – Liberty Center.

First place individual was Gretchen Keppeler, Edgerton, fifth – Noah Tietje, Patrick Henry, eighth – Kassidy Zientek, Wauseon and ninth – Luke Schroeder, Ayersville

The Agronomy CDE is designed to assess a student’s knowledge of field and forage crops. Students id specimens of crop and weed plants and seeds. Also, they ID diseases and insects or their damage.

A written test covers the use of soil test analysis, soil surveys, agronomic practices and sprayer calibration problems.

Placing first was Tinora, third – Pettisville, fourth – Delta, fifth – Fairview. First place individual was Joshua Bishop, Tinora, second – Jacob Bishop, Tinora, third – Ella Richer, Pettisville, sixth – Stone McCann, Tinora.

In the Wildlife CDE students identified game birds, plants, sport fish and mammal specimens. They also took a written test.

Area results are: third – Delta, fifth – West Unity, sixth – Pettisville, seventh – Patrick Henry. First place individual was Samuel Cox, West unity, second – Mace Reckner, Delta, ninth – Creighton Aeschliman, Pettisville, and 12th – Rylan Andrews, Delta.

In the Equine CDE students judge a halter class and a hay class. They identify feeds and tack then take a written test.

Students placing individually were: third – Meegan Gleckler, Evergreen, fourth – Tommi Bok, Archbold, fifth – Baylee Lumbrezer – Archbold, and sixth – Maryn Findling, Four County.

In the Poultry CDE students evaluate broilers, grade eggs, place a class of hens, place a class of chicken patties and other meat cuts and take a written test.

Placing third was Fayette, fourth – Delta, fifth – Ayersville, and eighth – West Unity.

In the Animal Grooming CDE Four County placed second. First place individual was Olivia Joyner, Four County and tied for third was Ashley Krill, Four County.

FFA CDEs are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.