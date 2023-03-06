DIVISION II WRESTLING DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wauseon Wins District Crown With Seven Qualifying For State; Bryan’s Zain Bell Takes Heavyweight Title

113LB DIVISION … Joseph Lugabihl (right) got a first round decision (1-0) over Drew Aigler of Columbian on his way to a fifth-place finish for the Indians. (PHOTO BY KEVIN EIS)

By: Mike Reeves

NORWALK - The Norwalk Trucker gymnasium was the scene for another Wauseon wrestling district championship led by Collin Twigg (126) cruising to his title.

The senior qualified for the state meet in Columbus via two falls, a 14-0 decision in the semifinals before he faced Mike Thomas from Madison Comprehensive in the finals and stuck him in 1:47 to earn first place.