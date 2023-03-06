DIVISION III DISTRICT WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS: Archbold Claims District Championship; Delta Takes Sixth

132LBS … Eventual district runner-up at 132, Archbold’s Gabe Chapa (right) won by fall (1:50) over Gavin Shropshire of Eastwood. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

ROSSFORD – The Archbold Bluestreaks, paced by one champion and three runner-up finishes captured another team trophy as they totaled 148.5 points in taking home the district title.

Four Archbold wrestlers made it to the championship round with Brodie Dominique (144) securing the lone Bluestreak championship on the day by defeating Marcus Medina from Milan Edison 3-1.