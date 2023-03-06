Lisa Zuver (1961-2023)

Lisa Zuver, 61, West Unity, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio – Perrysburg surrounded by her family.

Lisa was born July 4, 1961, in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry L. and Virginia M. (Frederick) Porath. She graduated from Millcreek West Unity High School in 1979. Lisa married Daniel L. Zuver on December 21, 1991, in West Unity, Ohio and he survives.

Lisa earned a Masters of Municipal Clerk and served as the Fiscal Officer for the last 6 years at the Wauseon Public Library and was formerly the fiscal officer for the Villages of Fayette and West Unity.

She was a former member of the Three Arts Club and served as a treasurer for Boy Scouts. Lisa was a past president of the West Unity Chamber of Commerce and past president and treasurer of OCCL.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, travelling, and RV camping with her family. Above all, she cherished spending time with her husband, children, and granddaughter.

Surviving is her husband, Daniel Zuver; three sons, Aaron (Jennifer) Lucas of Brunswick, Ohio, Zachary Lucas of West Unity, Ohio and Nathan Lucas of Bowling Green, Ohio; granddaughter Tesla; two step-grandchildren, Jacob and Jackson; five Sisters, Lou (Timothy) Stuckey, Mary (Ray) Layman, Cindy (Rick) Slane, Teresa Hernandez, Tracy Porath; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, David Lucas; brother Lindy Porath; brother-in-law, Louis Hernandez.

Visitation for Lisa will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Jeff Crisenbery officiating. Burial will follow at West Franklin Cemetery, Fayette, Ohio. Immediately following the burial the family will be holding a celebration of life gathering for Lisa at the Kissel Building, 509 North Main Street, West Unity, Ohio.

The family request memorials be made to Disabled Americans Veterans Charity, Wounded Warriors Project, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com