DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Bryan Beats Lima Bath 47-39 To Earn First District Crown Since 1984

BRYAN SENIOR … Reese Grothaus drills a three-pointer from the corner in the first quarter at Paulding High School. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GOLDEN BEAR PHOTOGRAPHY)

By: Nate Calvin

PAULDING – Bryan was clutch at the foul line in the fourth quarter going 12/16 to offset not hitting a field goal (0/2) in the quarter to secure a 47-39 win over Lima Bath in the Division II district championship game at Paulding High School.

It’s their first district title since 1984 and the Golden Bears 23 wins is the most in a season in school history.