Saturday, February 25
High School Sports Scoreboard For February 25, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION II DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

Bryan 47 Lima Bath 39

VARSITY WRESTLING

DIVISION II SECTIONALS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Wauseon 288.5; 2. Napoleon 206.5; 3. Wapokeneta 178.5; 4. Celina 139.0; 5. St. Marys 138.0; 6. Bowling Green 136.0; 7. Bryan 81.0; 8. Defiance 65.5; 9. Van Wert 62.5; 10. Elida 57.5; 11. Bath 46.0; 12. Lima Shawnee 42.0

DIVISION III SECTIONALS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 232.5; 2. Tinora 184.0; 3. Delta 173.5; 4. Liberty Center 150.5; 5. Evergreen 118.0; 6. Swanton 98.5; 7. Fairview 98.0; 8. Ayersville 89.5; 9. Paulding 77.0; 10. Edgerton 52.0; 11. Hicksville 40.0; 12. Antwerp 35.5; 13. Montpelier 23.0

 

