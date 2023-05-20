DIVISION III BASEBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Evergreen Jumps Out Early To Win Sectional Over Otsego 9-5

(PHOTO PROVIDED)
By: Joe Blystone
TONTOGANY (MAY 19, 2023) - A boisterous and confident young man once said, "Scared money don't make money".
Despite giving up 10 Otsego hits and further hindered by five Evergreen errors, Vikings junior righty Brady Kanneman was fearless as he left 12 Knight runners on base, giving up just one earned run as the Vikings knocked out third-seeded Otsego 9-5 to win a Division III sectional title at Otsego.
