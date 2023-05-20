DIVISION IV SOFTBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Edgerton Wins First District Title In A Decade With 8-2 Win Over Ayersville

(PHOTO BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Daniel Cooley

BRYAN (MAY 19, 2023) - For the first time in a decade, the Edgerton softball team has claimed a district title, with an 8-2 triumph over GMC rival Ayersville.

The two teams played in early April and Edgerton claimed that one too, but by a narrow 2-1 margin.

As Edgerton coach Marchetta Caryer watched her team celebrate, she had to wipe away a few tears.