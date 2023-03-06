Williams & Fulton County Hold 2023 Spelling Bees

FULTON COUNTY WINNERS … Braden Simon, 6th, Wauseon; Landon Clark, 5th, Pettisville; Bethani Tibbs, 7th, Wauseon; Corbin Hicks, 8th, Archbold; Tobin Nafziger, 4th, Archbold. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held Tuesday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold to a crowd of around 150 family members and friends.

Dorothy Lambert, NwOESC Literacy Consultant, served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as pedigree, eradicate, and curries. Winning words included whisk, angora, corpulent, encompass, and tenaciously.

Thirty-seven students from Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon and Holy Trinity schools competed.

First, second and third place finishers in grades five through eight received a plaque donated by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. All spellers in the bee received a certificate of participation and ribbon for their effort.

The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

Judges for the event were Ellen Bernal, Delta Elementary Principal; Matt Shields, Archbold Middle School Principal; and Leigh Pancoast, Swanton Middle School Assistant Principal.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TOP TWO SPELLERS … Champion Aaron Cheeseman, Stryker Local Schools; Runner-up Logan Samper, Edgerton Local Schools.

Aaron Cheeseman, an eighth-grade student from Stryker Local Schools, was crowned Williams County Spelling Bee champion for 2023. The winning word was “stamina”.

Runner-up was Logan Samper, Grade 8, from Edgerton Local Schools. Each took home an engraved plaque for their accomplishment.

The annual event was held Tuesday evening, January 24, at Stryker Local Schools. Jane Myers, Educational Consultant from The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as laconic, sluggard and pedigree.

Seventeen students from Bryan City, Edon Northwest, Edgerton, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker, St. Patrick and St. Mary schools competed. All spellers received a medal and certificate of participation.

The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

Judges for the event were NwOESC Education Consultants, Mike Altman, Ashley Ensign and Dorothy Lambert.