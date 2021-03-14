Division III State Wrestling Update

132-Zack Mattin (Delta) falls to Camron Lacure (Legacy Christian) 7-2 in championship match

185- Carson Meyer (Archbold) takes home a state championship after a 3-2 win over Trevor Stewart (Greenon)

220-Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) wins the state title after defeating Cade Limes (Otsego)

285-Brodie Stevens (Swanton) wins his 3rd place match over Cadman Roose (Ben Logan) 10-3

We will have a full wrap-up of the Division II and Division III State Championships online tomorrow and in Wednesday’s print edition.