Division III State Wrestling Update

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 14, 2021

132-Zack Mattin (Delta) falls to Camron Lacure (Legacy Christian) 7-2 in championship match

185- Carson Meyer (Archbold) takes home a state championship after a 3-2 win over Trevor Stewart (Greenon)

220-Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) wins the state title after defeating Cade Limes (Otsego)

285-Brodie Stevens (Swanton) wins his 3rd place match over Cadman Roose (Ben Logan) 10-3

 

We will have a full wrap-up of the Division II and Division III State Championships online tomorrow and in Wednesday’s print edition.

 

