Mary Lou Trejo (1937-2021)

Mary Lou (Brinkman) Trejo passed from this life on March 11, 2021. She was born March 9, 1937 in Detwiler Hospital, Wauseon, Ohio to the late Ray C. Brinkman and Edna M. (Burkholder) Brinkman.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Jim Brinkman and Wilfred Brinkman.

She is survived by her daughter, Raquel M. Trejo of Columbus Ohio, her son Michael (Kathy) Trejo of Ft.Wayne, IN and her very dear friend and cousin Charles Burkholder of Green OH, She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Michael Marie Ferguson (Michael), Stevie Marie (Lenny) Schubring, and Teddie Trejo and 3 great-grandchildren, Kylie Ferguson, Ian Ferguson, and Anthony Trejo. She also is survived by brother-n-law, Roy Trejo , sisters in law, Maria Gonzalez, Gloria Abila, and Stella Rodriguez.

Mary Lou is also survived by her very dear church family whom she held close to her heart: Margaret Mary Boyd and her sons Anthony and Steven, Luis and Elaine Alicea and their son Dominic, Cynthia Clopper and Brian Peebles, Fran Welsh, and Andrew Bartz.

Mary Lou worked for 18 years at the Wauseon Wire factory followed by a few years at a local bank. She moved to Columbus in 1983 to live with her daughter and enjoyed a 27 year career at The Ohio State University Libraries in the Preservation office.

There she enjoyed working with a number of amazing people. She retired in 2010. Six years later, she re-connected with her cousin Charles Burkholder who turned out to be the joy of her life.

Friends may call 4-7 pm Thursday, March 18 at the Egan-Ryan Central Chapel, 403 E. Broad St., Columbus OH. Friends and family also may call 4-7 pm, Friday March 19 at the Edgar- Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St,, Wauseon OH, 43567. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church in Wauseon, Ohio. Interment will be in St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the St. Thomas Newman Center, 64 W. Lane Ave., Columbus OH, 43210 on April 10 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Division of Hematology Leukemia Program Development Fund.