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DIVISION IV BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS: Big Second Half Lifts Bryan Over Swanton In District Semifinal

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DEFIANCE (Oct. 28, 2026) - An all-Northwest Ohio Athletic League affair took place at Fred J. Brown Stadium for a Division IV district semifinal matchup between the top two teams in the league.

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