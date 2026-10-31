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High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 31, 2026

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CROSS COUNTRY

Division III & Division IV Regionals (@ Tiffin) 11:50am

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION IV-NW 1 DISTRICT FINAL
@ Bowling Green HS
No. 2 Bryan vs. No. 4 Sandusky Perkins 1pm

 

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