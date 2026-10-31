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DIVISION VII REGION 26 FOOTBALL: Grove Leads Edon To Opening-Round Victory Over Delphos Jefferson

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EDON (Oct. 30, 2026) - In his first playoff start, Edon sophomore quarterback Jaron Grove was nearly flawless leading the Bombers to a convincing 41-14 opening-round victory over Delphos Jefferson in a Division VII, Region 26 first-round game at Leanne Field.

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