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DIVSION V GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS: Archbold Heading Back To Regionals After Blanking Fort Jennings, 6-0

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OTTOVILLE (Oct. 29, 2026) - Archbold has been on a mission all season after a narrow defeat in last season’s regional final.

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