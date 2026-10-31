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DIVISION VI REGION 22 FOOTBALL: Delta Opens Playoffs by Bulldozing Seneca East, 35-0

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ATTICA (Oct. 30, 2026) - On the eve of tricks and treats, there was nary a gimmick or shenanigan in what Delta did to Attica Seneca East.

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