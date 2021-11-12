DIVISION VII REGIONAL SEMIFINAL PREVIEW: No. 2 Edon vs. No. 3 Lima Central Catholic

Edon standout Drew Gallehue fires a pass in the Bombers season opener versus Edgerton. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

There will be plenty of points put on the scoreboard Saturday night at Donnell Stadium in Findlay when No. 2 seed Edon (11-1) takes on No. 3 Lima Central Catholic (10-2) in a Division VII Region 26 semifinal.

Both teams feature explosive offenses with LCC averaging 36.2 ppg and Edon coming in at 42.7 ppg.

Lima Central Catholic has the advantage in playoff experience with this year being their 14th playoff appearance in the last 17 seasons, their third time in the last four years of making to the regional semifinals and were state semifinalists in 2020.

The Bombers have made the playoffs three straight seasons now and are making their first-ever appearance in the regional semifinals.

The Thunderbirds, who advanced to this point with wins over Crestview (13-7) and Upper Scioto Valley (47-14), have faced some adversity this season when senior starting quarterback Evan Unruh (1,031 passing yards, 625 rushing) went down with an injury during week seven.

Sophomore wide receiver Carson Parker has stepped in at quarterback for LCC and has passed for 857 yards with 10 TDs and has run for 698 yards and 11 scores on 119 carries.

Senior Keiron Bailey paces the LCC running game with 141 carries for 833 yards and eight touchdowns while senior running back Quintel Peoples has run for 428 yards and caught 32 passes for 485 yards and eight touchdowns.

Senior Traves Hoyle, Jr. tops the Thunderbirds in receiving yards with 601 on 27 receptions with ten TDs.

On the Edon side of things, the Bombers throw the ball early and often under veteran head coach Bob Olwin. Record setting senior quarterback Drew Gallehue has put up huge numbers this season with 4,650 yards on 300/433 passing with 55 touchdowns.

Gallehue has plenty of receivers to choose from as five different pass catchers have 30 or more receptions on the season led by Gannon Ripke with 94 receptions for 1,652 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Following Ripke for Edon is Hayden Dye (66 rec., 845 yards, 9 TDs), Caden Nester (49 rec., 823 yards, 12 TDs), Ethan Steinke (40 rec., 634 yards, 7 TDs), and Henley Dye (32 rec., 311 yards, 2 TDs).

The Bombers and Thunderbirds have two common opponents in Spencerville and Fort Loramie.

Edon defeated Spencerville 28-22 in the first round of the playoffs and defeated Fort Loramie 24-21 back on September 24th. Meanwhile, LCC knocked off Spencerville 34-13 but lost to Fort Loramie 36-31 in their regular season finale.

PREDICTION: Lima Central Catholic 40 Edon 32

