Larry Yarberry (1970-2021)

Larry Yarberry, age 51, of Swanton, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Bowling Green Care Center.

He was born in Ontario, Oregon on October 26, 1970 to the late Larry D. and Barbara A. (Kinney) Yarberry.

Larry was working for D&M2 in Delta. During his spare time he enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his son, Chris.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Chris Yarberry; his significant other, Carryl Babcock and her son Kriz Post; brother, Daniel Goodson; sisters, Pam Yarberry and Tresia (Steve) Reynolds.

In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Goodson.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations be made to the family of Larry, c/o Christopher Yarberry. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta.

