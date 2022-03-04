Dover Glen Community Announces Availability Of 25 New Homes In Wauseon Amid Affordable Housing Shortage

Facebook

CHICAGO, February 28th, 2022 – Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced the availability of 25 new homes at their expanding community in Wauseon, Ohio.

The affordable housing crisis is becoming more acute nationally as well as in Wauseon and surrounding communities.

Inventory shortages, bidding wars and price increases in homes and rentals have created huge challenges. For young people, the starter home is disappearing.

The US supply of 1,400 square feet or smaller (ideal starter homes) has fallen to the lowest level in 50 years. Starter homes represent 7% of construction in 2019 compared to 40% in 1980.

Baby boomers entering retirement age and looking to downsize are also finding nowhere to go.

“We’ll have 25 new homes available for move-in at Dover Glen Community in 2022,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties.

“Models are open for touring with homes move-in ready now. In addition to affordable new homes, Dover Glen offers a quality lifestyle experience with parties and events for our residents.”

Today’s manufactured homes are selling at a record pace nationally as recognition grows about design, durability and safety of homes built to stringent federal building standards.

Factory built homes have a price point of $64/sq foot compared to $180/sq foot for site-built homes.

The price disparity is hard to rationalize with homes built from the same quality materials and on-trend features and finishes as any other home.