Williams SWCD Now Taking Orders For Tree Seedlings

Trees have many beneficial uses. They can be used for landscaping or planted to act as a wind barrier for your home, livestock or field.

Trees can attract wildlife, act as a snow fence or sound barrier, or be planted to help with erosion control. Trees also help cool your home in the summer.

The Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has tree seedlings you can purchase. This year the Williams SWCD is offering Colorado Blue Spruce in the 9-15” size and a very limited amount in the 15-24” size, Norway Spruce (9-15”) and a very limited amount in the 15-24” size, White Pine (6-12”), Bur Oak (12-18”), Chinese Chestnut (18-24”), Redbud (12-18”), and Sugar Maple (12-18”).

A backyard packet is also available which contains 2 each of the maple, oak, chestnut, and redbud varieties along with 2 select evergreens.

Red Osier Dogwood is available in the 2 to 3-foot size which comes in a liner. Ohio Wildflower Seed packets, marking flags, and fertilizer tablets are also available.

The Williams SWCD rents a tree planter for large tree plantings and has tree planting bars for small tree plantings.

Proper planting and maintenance especially over the first three years will help with the success of growing a healthy tree.

Planting a diverse or variety of species is also beneficial. Roots should be moist when planted.

Cultivate, mow, mulch, and/or use herbicides to control weeds, grass, and other encroaching plants for at least three growing seasons.

Water seedlings, as needed, during the first several summers and especially during dry periods. Replace trees and shrubs as needed.

Ordering 10 to 20 percent more seedlings than needed will serve as replacement stock. In future years, periodic checking and treatment for diseases and insects will help maintain trees for their lifetime.

Orders are being taken now through March 25. Visit our website at www.williamsswcd.org to order online or contact the office for an order form.

Trees will be ready to pick up on Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to noon during the Maple Syrup Festival at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier.

If you have questions, call 419-636-9395. The Williams SWCD and ODA are an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.