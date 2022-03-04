Governor Signs Executive Order In Response To Russia’s Unjust War Against Ukraine

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Executive Order 22-02D prohibiting State of Ohio investment or purchasing activity from aiding Russia in violating the rights of the Ukrainian people and ordered:

•All state agencies, boards and commissions, state educational institutions, and pension funds, to the extent practicable, divest any investment in and terminate any contracts with a Russian institution or company.

•All state agency procurement officers have specific standard contract language that prohibits the purchases of services from or investments in Russian institutions or companies and that all quotations, statements of work, and other proposals for services affirm they are in compliance with this order.

This is in addition to existing Executive Order 2019-12D which generally prohibits the purchase of offshore services by the State of Ohio.