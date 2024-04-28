Downtown Wauseon Site Of 2nd Annual Walapalooza Concert

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBand … Los Hermanos plays for those who came out for the 2nd annual Wauseon Walapalooza.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Jesse Juarez of JJ Entertainment has brought Walapalooza back to Wauseon for its second year. The event, held in downtown Wauseon, featured singer Lee Warren on Friday, April 26th last week.

The night’s festivities began at 7:30 p.m. with beer and food vendors in attendance. A raffle was held, at a price of...