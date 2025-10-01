Dry Conditions Persist But Fall Colors Still Spreading Throughout Tree Canopies

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio continues to experience dry conditions throughout much of the state yet leaves continue to transform to autumnal hues of red, orange, and yellow.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is updating its Fall Foliage Viewer so people can find the best splashes of color in their area.

“We have been noticing more species showcasing some fall colors a little early due to the dry conditions,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott.

“Right now, you can find hickories and pawpaws showcasing brilliant yellows and dogwoods displaying dazzling reds. Our fall color reporters continue to see mostly ‘changing’ conditions with a couple of ‘near peak’ reports across the state.”

‘To watch the second fall color update video, head to ODNR’s YouTube channel.

Ohio’s state nature preserves are a great way to enjoy the cascading fall colors and see some of the most interesting flora and fauna in the Buckeye State.

Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve near Akron is a perfect adventure for a fall day, with a short half-mile boardwalk around a classic “kettle hole” bog.

Throughout the bog, you can find some very interesting and unique insectivorous plant species, these are plants that eat insects. Along the boardwalk, you can see the spectacular pitcher-plants growing in rosettes with large, leathery pitcher-like leaves.

The water-trapping leaves also serve as prisons for insects that are attracted to the plant. These insects become nutrition for the plant and ensure its survival in the harsh conditions of the bog.

Remember, when you are at a nature preserve, please stay on the trail/boardwalk at all times and leave your dogs at home.

Looking for a fun festival or outdoor activity this weekend? Check out these special events:

•Oktoberfest at Stonelick State Park on Saturday, October 4.

•Hosak’s Cave Hike at Salt Fork State Park on Saturday, October 4.

•Fall Festival at Harrison Lake State Park on Saturday, October 4.

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

•Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure;

•The NEW Fall Color Tracker Map;

•Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio’s state parks;

•Fun events happening around the state, and;

•And information to participate in the Digital Ohio State Parks Passport Challenge on Ohio Trails+ powered by the OuterSpatial App.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall25, #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #FallinOhio. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks and Ohio The Heart of It All. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OhioDNR, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @OhioTheHeartofitAll.