WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Northwest Township Trustees Discuss Water Board Loan Dilemma

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CONCERNS … Paul Green and Mary Jo Gniewskowski update the commissioners on the progress of the Northwest Township Water Board OWDA loan issue.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on September 30, 2025, in the Commissioners’ Session Room.

The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with t...