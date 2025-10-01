FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Advances Ditch Improvements & Road Projects

PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PROJECTS … The commissioners are continuing to improve the county with upcoming ditch and road projects.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners met for their regular session on Monday, September 30, 2025. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer. Roll call was taken, with al...