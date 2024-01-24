Duane McLaughlin (1944 – 2024)

(Enjoyed Fishing, Camping, & Woodworking)

Duane Earl McLaughlin, age 79, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024, under the loving care of his family, Hospice of Lenawee, and the staff of Hampton Manor of Adrian.

He was born on March 27, 1944, in Hillsdale, Michigan to the late Harold “Mickey” and Dorene (Stanton) McLaughlin. On August 3, 1996, Duane married Linda Haughn.

Duane was employed by GM for many years before retiring. He began his career in Tecumseh as an accountant and eventually moved his way up to Engineering Technician at the Milford Proving Grounds.

In his free time, Duane enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, and watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. He was the proud Scout Master of Sand Creek Cub Scout Pack 646 for many years and really enjoyed teaching kids, including his own children, outdoor survival skills, woodworking, and many other life activities.

Duane was very passionate about boating; this passion led him to become a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary where he patrolled the waters of Lake Erie and the Detroit River for many years.

When he was younger, Duane raced cars at the Manchester Speedway. This interest in cars carried on to his sons and grandson as they always loved racing Figure 8 and Enduro races at the Lenawee County Fair.

He was a proud Grandpa pitting for his Grandson Troy Jr while racing go karts at Palmyra Speedway, where they went on to win Juniors Championship his rookie year.

Most recently, Duane’s interest in cars lead him to Dreamers Car Club where he served as President for many years. He was very proud of his 1937 Cadillac that he and his Son Troy restored and went on to win many car show awards.

Most importantly, Duane loved being there for all his grandchildren. He never missed a dance recital, race, or sporting event.

To cherish his memory, Duane leaves his wife, Linda; sons, Troy (Sandy) McLaughlin, and Joedie (Krysta) McLaughlin; daughter, Denine Brown; stepson, Wayne (Dawn) Ledyard; stepdaughter, Teri (Jeff) Utz; nine grandchildren: Eric, Tiffany, Troy Jr., Taylor, Aaron, Tyler, Noah, Corey, and Eric; brother, Carl (Joy) McLaughlin; and sister, Marlene (Henry) Howard.

In addition to his parents, Duane is preceded in death by a son, Jason McLaughlin; grandson, Jace McLaughlin; and two brothers in infancy Marlin Lee and Gary Lee.

Visitation for Duane will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian from 11:00 to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Jasper Bible Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

